Pedestrian struck and killed in horror Princes Highway crash at Yallah

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle and killed in an overnight crash in Yallah.
Moments before the accident a car crashed into a concrete barrier on the Princes Highway, the 29-year-old male driver got out of the vehicle and was then struck by another car. He died at the scene.
Emergency services personnel were called to the accident site at 10.40pm on Sunday, May 19.
"The driver of the second vehicle, a 54-year-old man, was not injured. He has been taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The M1 Motorway southbound was closed for some time following the crash, with southbound traffic diverted onto the Princes Highway through Albion Park Rail. The road has since reopened.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As officers continue their investigation they have called on anyone with information or dashcam footage to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
