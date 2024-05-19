Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Pedestrian struck and killed in horror Princes Highway crash at Yallah

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 20 2024 - 7:13am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police cars. File picture
Police cars. File picture

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle and killed in an overnight crash in Yallah.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.