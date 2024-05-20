Police uncover Corrimal woman's drug stash amid domestic violence blitz

Police have charged a Corrimal woman with drugs offences amid a statewide domestic violence blitz.
More than 550 people were charged during the four-day Operation Amarok that targeted the state's most dangerous domestic and family violence offenders.
About 6.40am on Friday, May 17, officers attended a home in Corrimal for an Amarok related search, and arrested a 43-year-old woman for non-DV related offences.
In vision of the arrest shared with the Mercury heavily armed police can be seen breaking down the home's front door with a battering ram.
"Police search warrant," officers yelled as they were gaining entry.
A firearms prohibition order and a weapons prohibition order were served on the occupants before police conducted a search of the home.
"During the search police located and seized allegedly stolen number plates, an amount of prohibited drugs and a knife," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The woman was charged with three counts of possess prohibited drug; and two count of supply prohibited drug.
"Inquiries are continuing and further arrests are anticipated," police said.
A police spokesperson said they are not anticipating any further charges will be domestic violence related.
Police in Wollongong and Lake Illawarra police districts were involved in the blitz from May 15 to 18, and called on public information to locate offenders on the run.
She was given conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on June 25.
