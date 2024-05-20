Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Police uncover Corrimal woman's drug stash amid domestic violence blitz

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 20 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Corrimal on May 17, 2024 and charged with drugs offences. Picture by NSW Police
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Corrimal on May 17, 2024 and charged with drugs offences. Picture by NSW Police

Police have charged a Corrimal woman with drugs offences amid a statewide domestic violence blitz.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.