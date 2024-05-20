Doesn't pay for Kiama mayor to get sick

Imagine a full-time job where you don't get paid sick leave or when you go on holidays.
That's the situation with the position of the Kiama Mayor, which Cr Matt Brown discovered when Mayor Reilly took leave due to illness earlier this year and Cr Imogen Draisma stepped into the role.
Cr Draisma was paid for that period, but it was money that came out of the mayor's annual fee.
Cr Brown hadn't been aware of that unusual payment situation enshrined in the Local Government Act, which stipulates that an acting mayor is paid out of the existing mayoral allowance.
"A council may pay the deputy mayor (if there is one) a fee determined by the council for such time as the deputy mayor acts in the office of the mayor," the legislation stated.
"The amount of the fee so paid must be deducted from the mayor's annual fee."
Cr Brown has tabled a notice of motion at Tuesday's council meeting to get Local Government NSW to lobby the state government to change the legislation "so that mayors are able to take annual leave or extended sick leave and deputy mayors can act up in the role and each be paid accordingly".
"I couldn't believe it," Cr Brown said.
"If they take holidays or if they take time off for family or for being ill they don't get paid.
"If someone takes up a role and works more, they should be entitled to greater remuneration. But it should not be at the expense of the person who is taking leave.
"The acting mayor should be paid for their services but not at the expense of taking money away from the mayor while the mayor is on leave."
Cr Reilly knew he would forego any payment when he took sick leave earlier this year and said he was happy to see Cr Draisma paid for stepping up.
"It's not an easy job, so I was happy for her to have that that money while I wasn't there," Cr Reilly said.
"But it brings into sharp relief the notion that this isn't a job in the sense that everybody else has a job.
"In terms of the mayor, there's no sick leave, there's no holidays, there's no holiday leave loading."
Cr Reilly said he discovered this after he'd been in the top job for a while.
"After about a year and a half, I said I might have a bit of a break," he said.
"I had a look and it said, you just don't get paid and whoever is doing your job gets your money during that period.
"I was I was happy for someone else to be doing my job and be paid for it, but it left a nasty taste in my mouth to think that after two and a half years, if I wanted to take a little time off, I wouldn't be paid for it."
Cr Reilly felt this lack of holiday or sick leave, along with the rates of pay for both mayors and councillors means the council representation can be skewed towards older people.
"I think that it deters young people and it favours older, retired men like me," he said.
"And that's unfortunate because young people should be valued and I think that they should be remunerated healthily.
"There are very few jobs where you walk out of your house on a weekend and you're running into, basically, your employers and they want to buttonhole you and they want to talk to you and all of this sort of stuff.
"That's fine - I don't mind that as a councillor, but it's not the normality in a workplace."
Cr Draisma was also contacted for comment.
