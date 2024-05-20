Will people ever be able to move into Crownview?

The Crownview apartment complex has been branded "a nightmare" by the NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler and wondered whether people would ever move in.
Mr Chandler commented on the building in a post on his LinkedIn page, adding a video of images inside Crownview.
"Really, this is a nightmare of a project," Mr Chandler said.
"The Mercury really did cover it quite well, saying that the challenge here is how will this building ever achieve a situation where it can have an occupation certificate and a future building commissioner will be able to lift a prohibition order."
Last week Mr Chandler said concerns there may still be undiscovered defects in the building would make it difficult to lift the prohibition order and allow people to move in.
In the LinkedIn post, Mr Chandler also suggested the repair costs to date are more than half those of the original building cost.
"The developer and financier have reportedly tipped in some $37 million to repair defects so far, over the original build cost of $54 million," Mr Chandler's post read.
"How much more are they now up for, on a journey to discover what they don't know?"
He went on to ask how the development could ever achieve an occupation certificate, which would require a certifier to be confident of the building's "structural adequacy".
And then came the big question Mr Chandler asked - "would future purchasers consider buying an apartment in this building?".
In the video that shows a number of images of the work inside Crownview, Mr Chandler uses descriptions like "alarming" and "dodgy" when he inspected it in late 2021.
"I had hoped that this project had some prospect of becoming a serious contender to be remediated," Mr Chandler said.
"But as time goes on, it, it looks more challenging as we proceed.
"Each subsequent inspection presented a new set of challenges ... every time we've been back to this building, there's been additional strengthening required, columns not big enough to carry the loads [and] additional thickening required on the core."
