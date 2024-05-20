Kiama council claims Bugle is out of tune

Kiama Council has publicly admonished the town's free paper The Bugle over "abundant misinformation".
It is rare for a council to issue a public release criticising a media outlet but was in response to an editorial suggesting Mayor Neil Reilly and CEO Jane Stroud needed to apologise for the November 2023 censuring of Cr Karen Renkema-Lang.
This was despite Cr Reilly not voting in the censure motion and Ms Stroud not eligible to vote at all given she is not a councillor.
"Kiama Council calls on The Bugle to develop a deeper understanding of local government, its processes, and systems and the respective roles of councillors and public officials, before demanding public apologies in editorials," the council statement read.
The release went on to list examples of the editorial's "abundant misinformation", including the claim the minutes of that meeting had been removed from the website (council said that was not true) as well as claims the timing of delivery of council strategies had been misrepresented.
A claim the council's press release about Cr Renkema-Lang's censure had been removed was, however, true. It was taken down after Cr Renkema-Lang started legal action.
The council media release comes hard on the heels of Cr Mark Croxford's tabling of a notice of motion for Tuesday's meeting about The Bugle's ownership structure.
It is owned by the Regional Media Group, which lists Sydney-based Chantelle Farah as the director.
The group itself is owned by the Regional Media Unit Trust, and Cr Croxford's motion said previous attempts to discover who was behind the trust have been unsuccessful.
In his motion, Cr Croxford calls on the council to write to Ms Farah requesting transparency on the trust "and whether these beneficiaries include property developers or construction companies owning land and property in the Kiama Local Government Area".
The Mercury has heard the rumour of property developer connections from several sources.
In his motion, Cr Croxford suggested that, since the new owners took over, The Bugle showed an "increasingly noticeable" pro-development and pro-housing bias.
"Moreover, the decline in adherence to journalistic standards such as fact-checking, requesting council comments, and providing rights of reply is alarming," Cr Croxford's motion stated.
The Bugle was contacted for comment but did not reply by deadline.
