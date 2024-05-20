Illawarra Mercury
Inside Wollongong United's plan to topple Sydney United in the Australia Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 20 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:04pm
Wollongong United will take on Sydney United in the Australia Cup sixth round in the hope of reaching the round of 32 in the competition, a feat they achieved in 2022 (inset). Main picture by Anna Warr
Macedonia Park in Berkeley will be rocking when Australian football giants Sydney United come to town to play Illawarra Premier League club Wollongong United in the Australia Cup.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

