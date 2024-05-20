Inside Wollongong United's plan to topple Sydney United in the Australia Cup

Macedonia Park in Berkeley will be rocking when Australian football giants Sydney United come to town to play Illawarra Premier League club Wollongong United in the Australia Cup.
The match on Wednesday, May 22 will see two former National Soccer League (NSL) heavyweights (WU formally Wollongong Macedonia) go head-to-head in the sixth round of the national knockout competition.
The motivation for IPL side United is clear. A victory will see one of the greatest 'cupsets' in the competition's history, and would also put them one game away from the round of 32 national draw - a feat the club achieved back in 2022 when it became the first grassroots association team to reach that stage of the competition.
But National Premier League powerhouses Sydney United are no pushovers. In the same year Wollongong reached the round of 32, Sydney became the first non-professional team to reach the Australia Cup final, going down to Macarthur 2-0 in October 2022.
The severity of the test is not lost on Wollongong United coach Rob Jonovski. But that doesn't mean his side are going to lie down and await defeat, far from it.
"Obviously it's very exciting playing a quality opposition that's sitting pretty decent on the NPL table," Jonovski said.
"I watched their games in the last two or three weeks and they've got dangerous players. But we've got some dangerous players that can hurt them as well. At the end of the day, we need to be brave.
"It's a one off game. We respect the quality of the opposition. Of course [Zeljko] Kalac is in charge there and he's played in Europe for AC Milan and at World Cups. So they've got a wealth of experience in their set up.
"But it's a one off game. I got pretty excited when we got drawn them. They've got a rich history in Australian football, as do we. It's a bit of a nostalgic feeling for a lot of the supporters out there."
Jonovski said he believed the recent history of success from the club in the competition would hold them in good stead coming into their latest game.
"The club's got a winning culture. And they have for a large part of their history," he said.
"I thought that when I came into the club. I was watching from afar when Billy Tsovolos was coaching them and I called him after that game when they qualified for the last 32 [back in 2022].
"I thought it was fantastic for the region because I believe our region has a rich history in Australian football. It would be nice to see Illawarra Premier League clubs or clubs from the Illawarra regularly making the round of 32."
Speaking of other Illawarra clubs looking to reach the round of 32, the region's NPL team Wollongong Wolves will come up against a big test of their own against Rockdale on Tuesday, May 21.
David Carney's team will head into the match at Albert Butler Memorial Park off the back of a 2-1 league loss to Manly. Despite this, the Wolves will be confident of progressing to the next stage.
Ahead of the upcoming National Second Tier - set to begin in 2025 - reaching as far as they can go in the Australia Cup would go a long way in showing their mantle against the best teams in the country.
The Wolves best performance in the Cup was a round of 16 berth in 2021 under former coach Luke Wilkshire, where they went down to A-League side the Mariners.
The team also reached the national stage under Jacob Timpano in 2016, losing against Sydney FC in the round of 32.
