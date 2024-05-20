Thirroul flying, Unanderra's key victory: a wrap of District League round 10

The old adage in football is there is no room for error, and that saying perfectly describes the set up of the Illawarra District League after 10 rounds.
Just five points separates Oak Flats in first and Berkeley in ninth on the ladder in the region's second tier football competition.
Wet weather has halted the momentum for the region's football teams, but four out of six games were able to be played in the weekend just gone in the District League.
Thirroul - now second on the table - picked up a come from behind victory against Bellambi, whilst Unanderra continued its stellar rise under coach John Corbacho with a 3-2 win against Warilla.
In other results, the Falcons were brutal against University, winning 7-0, whilst the Goats picked up a 3-0 victory away to Picton.
Thirroul coach John Cropper said he was proud of the fight his team showed to defeat Bellambi 3-1 at Thomas Gibson Park, despite being 1-0 down after 10 minutes.
The victory sees the Thunder rise to second on the table in a season already full of positive results, such as a win against defending grand final champions Fernhill and a draw with the now first placed Oak Flats.
"We're going pretty well," Cropper said.
"We've got a fair few new players come in and a few young boys come into the side and they've really blended into a good unit. They work for one another and fight for 90 minutes.
"We've developed a mentality where we're going to go for 90 minutes and just see what it brings us. We play a really attacking style and take a few risks at the back in doing that, but we're entertaining to watch. I just want to go at teams and see where that takes us."
Luis Gonzales opened the scoring on Saturday, May 18 for Bellambi, before Thirroul equalised through Ryan Sutcliffe and then took the lead before half-time via a goal from Seamus Macken-Walsh.
Sutcliffe was at the double in the second half to hand the Thunder a 3-1 victory. The side will not have the luxury to dwell on that win however, with a rescheduled fixture against Berkeley on Tuesday, May 21.
"They've [Berkeley] got a really good side. The results don't really match it to be honest," Cropper added.
"So we're hopeful to get a result. If we can beat Berkeley and then beat Shoalhaven over the weekend, that would be huge."
There will be a trio of midweek catch up fixtures in the competition on Tuesday, May 21 due to past postponements due to wet weather.
As mentioned, Thirroul will take on Berkeley at Thomas Gibson Park, Balgownie take on Oak Flats at Judy Masters and Unanderra host Shoalhaven.
