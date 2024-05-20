Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

From role model to teammates: Saveksa and Middleton starring for Stingrays

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 20 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sienna Saveska once looked up to Stingrays captain Chloe Middleton, now the two are first grade teammates. Pictures supplied
Sienna Saveska once looked up to Stingrays captain Chloe Middleton, now the two are first grade teammates. Pictures supplied

Sienna Saveska enjoyed a fairy tale debut for her beloved Illawarra Stingrays, but not just because she scored a 40 yard screamer in a 2-1 win against NWS Spirit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.