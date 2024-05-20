From role model to teammates: Saveksa and Middleton starring for Stingrays

Sienna Saveska enjoyed a fairy tale debut for her beloved Illawarra Stingrays, but not just because she scored a 40 yard screamer in a 2-1 win against NWS Spirit.
The Sydney FC youngster - who grew up in Cringila - had dreamt for some time playing in the side she adored growing up. In the end, it was the perfect occasion for the 17-year-old.
Saveska's strike helped Steve Gordon's side to an important victory at Christie Park in the National Premier League NSW Women's competition. But for Saveska, the game meant so much more than just a goal.
It wasn't long ago Saveska was an aspiring junior, looking up to the now Stingrays first grade captain, Chloe Middleton. The match against Spirit marked a historic occasion for the both of them, taking to the field for the first time.
For Saveska - who once looked up to her now teammate Middleton - it was a special moment to play with the fellow A-Leagues talent. She said she would have been pinching herself as a youngster to play alongside the once Canberra United product.
"I was with the Football South Coast program with with boys and a couple of the coaches there knew Chloe and they brought her down to training," Saveksa said.
"I got to say hello and I really looked up to her and I would go and watch her play for the Stingrays on the weekend when they played at home. So it was such an amazing feeling after being that little kid looking up to her and then being on the field with her. It was very nice.
"It was amazing. Just the feeling of having someone older there that I had known from little and then her being my role model. It was a really nice and surreal feeling."
Saveska may still be a teenager, but she's far from a little kid on the field, as her goal against Spirit showed.
After being part of the Sydney FC A-League Women championship winning squad, Saveska immediately made an impact on her Stingrays debut. She described both her first game and goal for the club respectively.
"It was the first time I'd played with pretty much all of the girls in the team," she said.
"So it was a good thing to play with them. We just want to go forward from here and we want to just keep winning and playing well. Our goal is to make finals, that's what we're striving for.
"I had the space so I just drove and then I looked up and I saw the goalkeeper was off her line and there were no players around me. So I said, why not give it a hit? And then it ended up in the top corner and in the back of the net. So that was a good feeling.
"All the girls came around me and it was nice to finally be playing for the Stingrays and celebrating my first goal in my first game with them.
"Obviously I haven't been on the park for a little while and haven't played 90 minutes in a long time. So it was just good to get out onto the field and then the goal was an extra. As soon as it happened, it was like a weight off my shoulders. I think I was in a bit of shock when I scored, I just kind of stood there and put my hands up and then all the girls came running to me.
"It was a really nice feeling."
Saveska also discussed the scenes following her ALW success with the Sky Blues in a 1-0 grand final win against premiers Melbourne City in Victoria.
"It was great. After the game, the scenes were unreal. I think we were in the change rooms after for maybe two hours, we were just celebrating and then we out out as a team after with the coaches which was really nice."
The win for the Stingrays saw them keep pace with the finals spots. Gordon's side are currently in seventh spot on the ladder, but are only four points from Manly in first with a game in hand.
Next up will be a date with Sydney Olympic at Macedonia Park, Berkeley on Sunday, May 26. Kickoff is 5pm.
