Cabramatta upstage home side Warilla in epic Platinum Pennant showdown

The Warilla Gorillas have fallen just short of winning the inaugural Platinum Pennant championship the club hosted last weekend
Twelve of the strongest pennant sides in NSW took part in the revamped competition. After 11 rounds of the regular season, the top five sides met in the finals series contested at Warilla Bowls and recreation Club from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19.
The Cabramatta Bullants were crowned the inaugural Platinum Pennant champions after winning an epic grand-final clash against the Warilla Gorillas 57-54 on Sunday.
In what has been described by spectators as "one of the best matches they've ever seen", the Bullants and Gorillas went toe-to-toe from start to finish in a marathon match that lasted over four and a half hours.
The Gorillas jumped out to an early 18-3 lead courtesy of Irish International Gary Kelly and Australian representative Aaron Teys who led the way with some amazing play. Not to be outdone, the Bullants weathered the initial storm and clawed their way back to 21-21, then kicked away to a 32-25 lead at the halfway stage of the match.
As shots were exchanged across all three rinks, the scoreboard continued to fluctuate, indicating the numerous shifts in momentum taking place on the green.
Just when one team looked to gain an advantage, the other would produce some bowling brilliance to keep the scores close. Edge of your seat entertainment for the hundred-strong crowd.
Despite a final push from Warilla, Cabramatta proved too strong and held on to a 57-54 win, securing their place as the inaugural Platinum Pennant champions.
The match was an instant classic, and both teams put on a show that spectators and viewers will not soon forget.
