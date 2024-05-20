Federal government to pick up part of state's bill for Mount Ousley road project

The Illawarra's state and federal politicians joined together on Monday to announce that "an additional $72 million" for the massive Mount Ousley Interchange had been allocated in the federal budget.
But the extra funding has left more questions than answers as it appears the federal government has picked up part of the state government's bill.
Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, Catherine King touted the "new and additional funding" for Mount Ousley Interchange.
But the total funding to build the road upgrade - of $390 million - remains the same.
The Illawarra Mercury dug into previous announcements and found the Minns Government's funding for the project has dropped from $150 million to $78 million.
In January, when the government award the contract for Fulton Hogan to build the interchange, Transport of NSW said: "The $390 million project is jointly funded, with the Australian Government committing $240 million and the NSW Government $150 million."
The Mercury asked Keira MP Ryan Park, who has long campaigned for the interchange to be built to help his constituents living in the suburbs around Mount Ousley, why federal government was now picking up part of the state's bill.
He did not answer, but said he "very much welcome[d] the increased Federal Government investment into the Mt Ousley Interchange Project".
"The additional $72 million clearly demonstrates the Federal Government recognising the importance of this project and means a lower cost on the NSW Government, allowing us to invest in other priority pieces of infrastructure," he said.
Asked whether this may include funding the pedestrian bridge which has been deleted from the project, he was silent.
At an early photo opportunity on Monday morning Ms King said: "This new and additional funding is great news for the more than 50,000 motorists who travel through the base of Mount Ousley each day, who are now another step closer to safer and faster journeys."
"We are committed to ensuring delivery of this critical piece of infrastructure, which will not only improve travel times for motorists but also provide safer journeys and support growing freight movements to the south coast," she added.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said the federal government's funding "builds on the $78 million NSW has injected towards this project, [and] provides Wollongong locals with certainty".
"It's a project we've long wanted to see get underway, because improving access from the M1 Princes Motorway and the Wollongong CBD will unlock economic opportunities and make this busy road network safer," he said.
'We need to get on with it'
Mr Park also addressed the community opposition which has risen up since the government announced last month that it had annexed a pedestrian and cycle bridge which would have allowed access over Mount Ousley Road.
Residents from a range of community groups will join together on Monday night at a public meeting, to launch a campaign to urge the government to "Build Our Bridge".
They - and Wollongong City Council - say it makes no sense not to incorporate significant active transport route into the project.
However, Transport for NSW says the bridge had to be removed to save costs and preserve a freight link for oversized transport.
Mr Park indicated at the press conference that the bridge would likely remain a no-go - but said the government was working with Transport Minister Jo Haylen regarding what could be done "in terms of improvements to active transport in and around this area".
"But I want to make it clear, we can't have a situation where heavy vehicles in the future can't get access to the port of Port Kembla," he said.
"This is about opening up our region and making sure those freight vehicles get a safe and efficient way down into the port, as well as making it safer for motorists and those living in and around Mount Ousley."
"I understand we've got to make sure that we have active transport options included, we have included some of them already, and I'm happy to continue to work with the community and engage with transport for NSW and their minister about further options."
"But we do need to get on with this project."
Mr Park said options for other improvements for "at-grade cycle connectivity on and across Mount Ousley Road" were being assessed.
"Transport for NSW will share plans with the community following consultation with Wollongong City Council," he said.
"I will continue to work with local community groups and ensure their feedback is passed on to Transport for NSW and the Transport Minister around how these improvements will impact active transport and bicycle access in and around this area."
They warned that the community should expect significant disruption as the road is built, but said there would be opportunities for residents to be heard.
Mr Park said it would be a challenge to deal with an operating motorway, at the same time as building a massive piece of infrastrucutre.
"There's going to be disruptions," he said.
"As we work through that planning stage and begin the execution of that, we will engage... deeply with the community. I know the community will be very, very hungry for information, and I've made a commitment as the local member... to ensure our communities are kept informed."
Ms Byrnes echoed these sentiments.
"It is a very big project for our region," Ms Byrnes said.
"But the Department of Transport has been working with the community, making sure that communication lines are open, and the community can feed back in as often as possible."
