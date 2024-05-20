Gerringong's Stewart returns for Hockeyroos to keep Paris Olympics hopes alive

Gerringong's Grace Stewart has recovered from injury and is in line to go to her third Olympics after being rushed back into the Hockeyroos squad travelling to Europe for the penultimate test before the Paris 2024 Olympics in July.
Stewart and Tatum Stewart return to the line up after both were forced to watch the Hockeyroos at the Perth International Festival of Hockey from the grandstand while they managed injuries.
For former Kiama High School student Grace Stewart, her selection keeps her hopes alive of going to a third Olympics, after representing Australia at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
For Hockeyroos coach Katrina Powell, having a full squad for the 2024 FIH Pro League series in Antwerp and London from May 29 to June 13 at her disposal was a dream scenario.
The coach can now put every squad member through international competition before the all-important Olympic selection deadline approaches.
"It's certainly great to travel with the whole squad and provide them with I suppose their last-minute opportunity before Olympic selection, but also it's a fantastic opportunity for us to play against a couple of teams that we will face at the Paris Olympics as well," Powell said.
"We expect teams to hold a few things back and not go all out to show what they're doing but all the athletes will be going all out to show what they can do considering each country is in the same position as we are, so I think there'll be a lot of exciting games to come in the Pro League in Europe."
With only two months remaining until the biggest event of the year, Powell is delighted to have WA star defender Penny Squibb ready to return to competition, following a tough season that saw her sidelined while she rehabbed an injury.
"It's really great to see her back. Penny's been working really, really hard and she's looking really good at training," she said.
Squibb is on the cusp of a special milestone that's been a long time coming. Her 50th international cap with the Hockeyroos awaits in just two matches.
The dynamic trio of Mackay's Claire Colwill, WA's Karri Somerville and Naracoote's Hattie Shand are also in line to bring up 50 internationals for Australia.
Powell agrees having another four players reach 50 caps marks a pivotal moment in their squad as more of the younger talent reach their first milestone of significance.
"I think once you hit 50 you're not a newbie anymore," she said.
"You've got enough games under your belt, you take a little bit more leadership within the group and you get challenged to show a little bit more, and it's really pleasing to see so many of the athletes hitting that milestone that have come a long way in the last couple of years and they're developing really well."
The Hockeyroos are making a charge for the medal placings in Season 5 of the FIH Pro League. They sit just two points shy of Argentina, in fourth place in the standings.
They face Argentina in their second match, one day after taking on hosts Belgium on May 29. In London, they'll face Great Britain and Germany.
All Hockeyroos and Kookaburras matches will be streamed live and free on 7Plus.
