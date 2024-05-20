New playgrounds for Windang, West Wollongong, Stanwell Park, Unanderra

Wollongong City Council has started work to replace the park at Windang's Wattle Street Reserve.
However it says it will need to do more work to decide what will replace the suburb's foreshore playground which washed into the lake in last month's storms.
In an update about its ongoing works to update and maintain the 150-odd playgrounds acorss the city, the council said it has put up fences at Wattle Street Reserve and removed the old equipment
"The works are part of a commitment from Council to refurbish these local playgrounds that are showing signs of their age," a statement said.
"The playground replacement at Wattle Street is expected to take about six weeks to complete, provided we get good weather, with work scheduled between 7am-6pm weekdays and 8am-1pm on weekends."
Plans are also in development for a new replacement playground at Windang's foreshore after the removal of the existing one due to safety concerns.
The council said it was working through a robust site analysis to consider appropriate locations for a playground in the precinct.
"We're mindful that this was a popular playground and we are committed to building a new playground in this area,'' Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"We look forward to further updates on this project in the near future.''
The council is also putting finishing touches on a newly refurbished playground in West Wollongong's Coreen Avenue, and has work planned for Stanwell Park Playground, Unanderra Park Playground and Charcoal Park Playground in Unanderra over the coming months.
It will also put a new shade sail over the playground at Dimond Bros Reserve and replacing the shade sail at Dapto Square.
"We know our city's play spaces are valued by the youngest members of our community as well as their parents, carers and family friends,'' Cr Bradbery said.
"Playgrounds don't just offer a space for kids to burn energy and develop new skills, they are spaces of social engagement and building networks.
"They're areas where people can meet, talk and feel connected to their neighbourhood and community."
