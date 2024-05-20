Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why this former surfer sees breaking his back on a wave as a blessing

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
May 20 2024 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former professional bodyboarder Nick Ormerod, whose story is being told in a new film Fragor. Picture supplied
Former professional bodyboarder Nick Ormerod, whose story is being told in a new film Fragor. Picture supplied

Former professional bodyboarder Nick Ormerod has been in pain every day since he broke his back and almost died while trying to catch a wave in 2017.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.