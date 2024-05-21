Amid 'doom and gloom' about GPs, this Fairy Meadow doctor loves her career

Being a GP gets a bad rap these days, as the retirement of an older workforce, pressures of a doctors shortage and long-term problems with the Medicare rebate squeezes people out of the profession.
But Illawarra GP Dr Kate McCullough is keen to challenge the notion that becoming a GP is "a lesser form of being a doctor".
Like many in her profession, the Fairy Meadow doctor is concerned about recent figures showing the number of junior doctors wanting to enter GP training has been dropping significantly.
She said the "massive" projected shortfall of GPs for the Illawarra in the coming years was a worry for both doctors and patients.
"My books have been closed for more than six months, and my practice is still getting phone calls from prospective patients every single day," she said.
"Patients are finding it harder and harder to get an appointment when they need it, and think urgent care helps for the acute sick kid, for example, but that's not ongoing health care.
"Patients who rely on urgent care don't have anyone looking after them in the longer term and it's going to end up creating this whole backlog of chronic disease, which means those people will eventually end up in the ED and hospitals, which what good general practice care can avoid."
With this in mind - and after the latest data from the Medical Deans Australia and New Zealand showed only one in 10 students graduating from medicine degrees in 2023 said they wanted to become GPs - she is speaking up about the perks of her job.
Dr McCullough said she had experienced "negative talk" during her degree about GPs while interning in hospitals, but ended up choosing that specialty after getting two very different glimpses into life as a GP.
I have families where I sort of look after three generations of that same family, which is really rewarding when you're helping someone with a long term problem, and you see how that benefits their whole family.- Dr Kate McCullough
Her first was at a busy medical centre in Blacktown where one overworked doctor was trying to see many patients.
"He had four rooms going with patients in all of them and he would run between the rooms trying to see all these people," she remembers.
"I thought, Oh, my God, there is no way I could ever do this, this is awful."
"But for my second four weeks we had to do a regional or rural placement, and I did mine in Kiama, where I grew up. I had two amazing GP supervisors who were able to take the time to to see patients for 20 minute appointments, and people would come in for that whole breadth care.
"That was the light bulb moment, where I thought 'that's the career that I want to have'."
Now a highly sought-after Illawarra doctor at Bettercare Medical Centre with a special interest in perinatal care, she says she loves many aspects of her job.
"I've got patients that I've started looking after in their first pregnancy in 2020, and I'm now looking after them through their second or third pregnancies, and looking after their kids who are now starting school," she said.
"You see people over that whole life and get to build a relationship a whole family.
"I have families where I sort of look after three generations of that same family, which is really rewarding when you're helping someone with a long term problem, and you see how that benefits their whole family.
"There used to be this perception that GPs is all 'tears and smears' - like it's just people crying to you about their problems and doing pap smears and coughs and colds.
"But there's really so much more than that, and you can go into whatever area you like."
She said being a GP was also a flexible job, which suits her life as a mother of two young children.
"It's super flexible - my oldest child just started Kindy this year and it means if there's a school assembly or the athletics carnival or something I can block off those couple of hours, which is impossible if you work in the hospital system," she said.
"It's really one of the medical jobs where you can have work life balance, which looks different to everyone, but particularly for parents it's a great choice.
"I'm never on call, I don't do any weekends and I don't do any after hours, which I did a lot of working in the hospital system."
She said medical students tended to look down on being a GP because it was not as lucrative as being a surgeon or anaesthetist, but said they should look at the sort of life they wanted to live as a doctor.
"It's not just about the dollars, it's about how do you want to spend your life - and as a GP, you definitely can still earn a very good wage," she said.
"I don't know of any specialty where you can earn a reasonable income working three days a week in school hours."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.