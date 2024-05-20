Wollongong could have 'zombie building' on Crown Street says Planning Minister

The trouble-plagued Crownview could become a "zombie building" on one of the city's main streets, Planning Minister Paul Scully said.
The apartment complex has sat empty for more than three years as repair work goes on to fix the range of serious defects uncovered by NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler.
Mr Scully, who is also the state member for Wollongong, said he was worried about the apartment complex remaining empty for an extended period.
"I'm genuinely concerned now that we might have some sort of zombie building in the middle of Crown Street in the future," Mr Scully said.
"So I'd like to see that there's a concerted effort in conjunction with the Building Commissioner to get the building fixed up, so it can be used.
"It's a well-located area near to jobs, transport and services that should not be left empty, but it also should be completely safe and to code."
Mr Scully also said he had been assisting some buyers in getting their deposits back, which comes after Mr Chandler last week saying the developer had told him a number of contracts had been rescinded.
"I've been approached by a number of people who had paid deposits to see what they could do to get their deposits back," Mr Scully said.
"They're obviously and rightly frustrated by the construction and they just want to be out of that so they can move on and find somewhere else to live.
"So I've been working with the Minister for Better Regulation [and] the Building Commissioner to see how we'd be able to achieve that.
"I'm pleased that there's been an agreement now with the developer that people will be able to get their deposits back. That's starting to happen from reports that I've had back from people."
