Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong could have 'zombie building' on Crown Street says Planning Minister

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 20 2024 - 11:35am, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state Planning Minister Paul Scully has fears of the Crownview apartments sitting empty on Crown Street into the future. Picture by Anna Warr
The state Planning Minister Paul Scully has fears of the Crownview apartments sitting empty on Crown Street into the future. Picture by Anna Warr

The trouble-plagued Crownview could become a "zombie building" on one of the city's main streets, Planning Minister Paul Scully said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.