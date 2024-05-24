13 fun Illawarra events to keep you entertained this weekend

The events calendar is stacked with something for everyone this weekend.
There's a spectacular light show, a car-park dance party, a Celtic festival, boutique markets and more.
Here's your guide to what's on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 24-26.
The Vivid-worthy light show returns to Shellharbour with a brand new adventure, where a 'Lost Astronaut' embarks on rebuilding their ship to escape an enchanted, otherworldly forest.
The unforgettable installations include dazzling laser effects, interactive projections, celestial holograms and more. Low-sensory sessions also available.
When: Friday until June 16.
Where: Blackbutt Forest Reserve in Shellharbour. Details.
The community will help build a flower installation to honour the lives of the women and children lost to violence in the past three years, with a bloom for each individual.
Run by Women Illawarra, the day will include speeches from those working on the frontline, as well as harp music, poetry, and a drumming performance.
Purchase a flower for $10 to contribute to the display, or to take home in honour of a victim-survivor. Everyone - especially men - are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event. Bring along a picnic lunch.
When: Saturday from 12.30pm to 3pm.
Where: Lang Park on Marine Drive, Wollongong. Details.
When you see Ross Noble live, you never quite know what you're going to get.
Jibber Jabber Jamboree is Noble's 21st solo stand-up tour and fans can expect more of his signature "inspired nonsense" and "stream-of-conscious freewheeling stand-up".
When: Saturday at 8pm.
Where: Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, 32 Burelli Street, Wollongong. Details.
Bring the family - and your pet - for a day of arts, crafts and live music on wonderful Wentworth Street.
The stalls by local makers and creators feature candles, ceramics, honey, jewellery, flowers and more.
When: Saturday, 10am to 2pm.
Where: The Wentworth, 96-106 Wentworth Street, Port Kembla. Details.
Sandwiched between the mountain and the sea, Coledale's monthly Sunday markets are worth going for the scenery and outdoor vibes alone.
Add artisan, handmade and homemade products, entertainment and street food to the mix, and you've got yourself an enjoyable day out. Don't forget the picnic blanket.
When: Sunday, 9am to 3pm
Where: Coledale Public School, 699 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coledale. Details.
Fresh off the success of the Great Australian Rock Musical, the Roo Theatre Company is gearing up for its next stage production.
Set in late-1960s Australia, three families embark on life-changing vacations in Michael Gow's classic play, Away.
When: Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 2pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 2pm. Until June 1.
Where: Roo Theatre, corner of Addison and Wentworth Street, Shellharbour Village. Details.
Billed as Wollongong's first-ever underground car park party, Day of Dance is back in a brand new space.
In-demand DJ and producer STUM will headline the house/techno festival, with 6 SENSE, Ollie Lishman, Paris, Shake Daddy, Unknown Associates and SEKTA supporting.
When: Saturday at 2pm.
Where: UOW Sports Hub Underground Car park. Details.
It's been five years since the second-hand bookstore/co-working/community events space opened on Crown Street.
To celebrate, the volunteer-run arts collective is holding a night of live music, poetry readings and creative workshops (Tarot reading, zine-making, paint and swap, jewellery-making).
When: Saturday, 2pm till late.
Where: Society City, 274 Crown Street, Wollongong, Details.
Community group Jam n Bread is celebrating a decade of music-making and bread-baking in the Illawarra.
The evening will start with short films about the Jam n Bread journey, followed by live music, and a screening of the multi award-winning film Umoja by Elizabeth Tadic, which tells the story of a women-only village in Kenya.
When: Saturday, 5pm to 7pm.
Where: Gala Cinemas, Warrawong. Details.
Julie Paterson's new exhibition On Repeat: The Art of Playing with Pattern is worth making a special trip to the Southern Highlands for.
The renowned textile artist behind the popular fabric company Cloth presents a new body of paintings and prints to adorn both furniture and walls.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm. Until June 30
Where: Sturt Gallery on the corner of Range Road and Waverley Parade in Mittagong. Details.
This Rotary Club fundraiser kicks off with a street parade of pipe bands, medieval knights and Scottish terrier dogs.
There's also jousting, swordplay, fiddlers, highland dancing, singing and Celtic-themed merchandise stalls.
When: Saturday, 9.30am to 4pm.
Where: Berry Showground. Details.
The Kidsfest festival is set to go out with a bang.
There's circus activities, loose parts play, music-making, as well as an Aboriginal smoking ceremony, dance workshops, boomerang throwing, weaving and a bush tucker tour.
When: Saturday, 10am to 2pm
Where: By the kiosk in Killalea Regional Park, Killalea Drive, Shell Cove. Details.
Bring your friends and dancing shoes to enjoy a vintage-style afternoon tea and some rock-n-roll dancing to Elvis tunes.
A $15 donation will buy you a scone and tea as part of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea for the Cancer Council.
When: Saturday at 2pm.
Where: Ryan's Hotel, 138 Phillip St, Thirroul. Details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.