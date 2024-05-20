Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong teacher allegedly told student to 'sit on daddy's lap'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
May 20 2024 - 6:21pm
Phil Saunders outside Wollongong courthouse on May 20. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
Phil Saunders outside Wollongong courthouse on May 20. Picture by Grace Crivellaro

A Wollongong high school teacher has been accused of touching a student on her bottom, and telling another to "come sit on daddy's lap".

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

