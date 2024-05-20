Wollongong teacher allegedly told student to 'sit on daddy's lap'

A Wollongong high school teacher has been accused of touching a student on her bottom, and telling another to "come sit on daddy's lap".
Phil Saunders, 49, is fighting the allegations in an ongoing hearing which continued at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, May 20.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a victim under his authority and indecently assaulting a person under 16.
The charges relate to two female complainants, who are former students.
In one incident, Saunders allegedly ran his hand down a student's back and touched her bottom while she was waiting at the student services counter with a friend.
The complainant gave evidence in a closed court, however her friend, who cannot be named due to her age at the time, took to the stand and described that she saw Saunders had "touched" her friend's "bum".
"We were at the student services paying for her camp, he stood behind her and touched her first on her back and then down to her bottom," the woman said.
Defence barrister Mark Higgins cast doubt on the woman's memory in cross-examination, asking why she told police the incident occurred in 2018 and later changed it to 2019, however she said she was certain "the action did occur".
"I had seen her being touched," she said.
The woman said Saunders was her PDHPE teacher in Year 11 and that females made up the majority of the class.
She said Saunders would "regularly refer to girls in our class as sweetheart or princess" and that he would "ask us about our personal lives", including how their boyfriends were going.
"Did he make comments about males' relationships?," prosecutor Tim George asked.
"No," the woman replied.
The woman told the court of how she went to the PDHPE staff room with a friend on one occasion and that Saunders allegedly asked, "What's the matter?" and told her to, "Come and sit on daddy's lap".
"We stepped out (of the room) in disgust," the woman said of the alleged comment, which is not subject to a charge.
Mr Higgins suggested this comment was never made.
The court heard the students disclosed the alleged offences to their parents at a graduation dinner.
"They wanted to know more because they heard us talk about how a teacher touched a student and they thought that was very wrong," the woman told the court. "That validated our feelings."
The woman said she provided an interview to police in January 2021 in which she disclosed what she witnessed, and also alleged racist comments Saunders made to her.
A letter written by the former student complaining of Saunders' alleged racism was shown in court, titled: "Concerns about PDHPE."
She outlined what Saunders allegedly said in front of the classroom about her and that it "made me feel very uncomfortable as I didn't know how to respond to his comment".
The witness said she gave the letter to her principal on the last day of school.
The hearing continues.
