Free kerbside collection in Labor's pitch for Shellharbour council

Shellharbour Labor councillors will provide residents with a free kerbside bulky waste collection, if the party is successful in the 2024 local government elections.
Currently, Shellharbour residents must pay $102 if they want to have bulky items collected by the council from the nature strip.
Residents in Wollongong can book two kerbside collections a year for free, while Kiama residents pay $85 for an on-call collection.
Labor mayoral candidate Rob Petreski said the experience of residents during the April floods showed the demand for the service, as part of the party's pitch to get back to basics in service delivery.
"Giving residents the option for once yearly pick up for [bulky] garbage," he said.
"There were people that were affected by the floods that could not get their flood affected, damaged goods to the tip, we could have provided a pick-up service for that."
Council waived the fee to drop off flood-affected waste at the Dunmore tip after the heavy rains.
In 2022, councillors received a report that outlined options for bulky waste collection. The report found that if residents wanted a free kerbside collection service, they would need to raise the money to pay from this from the annual domestic waste management charge, which could increase by $92.90 a year.
"If I win the mayoralty and we have the numbers, that is something we will provide," Mr Petreski promised.
Mr Petreski was unanimously endorsed by his Labor colleagues to run for the mayoralty in local government elections, scheduled for September this year.
Also on the ticket will be the current roster of Labor councillors, including Maree Duffy-Moon - Ward A, Moira Hamilton - Ward B, and Lou Stefanovski in Ward C.
Joining them are Louise Hogan - Ward A, Sandra Mitrevski - Ward B, Hetty Cummins - Ward C and Gabriel Beretov and Georgia Roff in Ward D.
If elected, Mr Beretov and Ms Roff would be some of the youngest councillors in the state. Now 20 years old, Mr Beretov said having the voice of young people on council would change the conversation.
"There's no one below the 50 year old demographic to represent us," he said.
"At the end of the day, I don't believe council can be truly diverse and representative of its people unless we have young people."
The grouping said their campaign for Shellharbour council would focus on jobs, services, infrastructure and integrity.
After a council term that was at times marked by bruising debates and a walk-out of Labor councillors, Mr Petreski said he would seek to take a collective approach, if elected mayor.
"Collaboration is what council should be about, there's not a government and opposition in local government, it's a council, we're a collective."
