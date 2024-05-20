Man accused of throwing weapons at cop car before dramatic Crown Street arrest

A Mangerton man armed with a knife and claw hammer smashed a car window before he launched the weapons at a moving police vehicle, police allege.
CCTV cameras allegedly captured Hussein Arli Mehdi holding the weapons while walking towards the Wollongong CBD from a service station on upper Crown Street at around 5pm on Sunday.
A witness allegedly saw Mehdi, 25, use the hammer to smash the window of a parked Toyota Corolla, while still holding the serrated knife, which was about 20 to 25 centimetres in length.
Too afraid to stop, the witness drove away and called triple-0.
Police rushed to the scene and allegedly found two cars with smashed windscreens, while Mehdi allegedly walked towards the Hospital Hill Pharmacy.
Police tried to park their vehicle in front of a driveway to stop Mehdi in his tracks, however he allegedly threw the hammer at the car while two officers were still inside.
He then allegedly threw the knife at the car, with police swerving in a bid to prevent the weapons from penetrating the driver's side window.
Police will allege the weapons were thrown with such force they caused a large dent and scratch on the vehicle's roof.
The two officers immediately got out of the vehicle, with one officer arming grabbing a Taser to protect herself and others on the street.
The other officer used a "knee strike" on Mehdi as he tried to avoid authorities.
He was handcuffed, searched, and placed on the ground as traffic on the street banked up due to the dramatic operation in which about five police cars responded.
While on the ground, Mehdi allegedly spat a mouthful of saliva towards the male officer, which hit the lower part of his pants.
Mehdi was placed into the rear of a caged police vehicle.
He sat quietly as he was beamed onto the screen at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, May 20.
Mehdi is yet to enter pleas to two counts of damaging property, two counts of throwing a missile at a police officer, having custody of a knife in a public place, having custody of an offensive implement in a public place, and assaulting a police officer.
In arguing for Mehdi's release, defence lawyer Stewart Holt said his client receives treatment for diagnoses of bipolar and ADHD, and that he considers his conditions "stable and managed".
The lawyer added Mehdi wishes to re-engage with a drug and alcohol rehabilitation service.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Smith opposed the application, pointing to Mehdi's prior matters of violence and non-compliance with court orders on his record.
He said the case against Mehdi was strong due to it being captured on CCTV.
Magistrate Robert Rabbidge observed there was an "alarming rise" in community concerns when it came to knife crimes.
"I must do my duty and refuse him bail," the magistrate said.
The matter will return to court in two weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.