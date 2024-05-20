Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Man accused of throwing weapons at cop car before dramatic Crown Street arrest

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
May 20 2024 - 5:13pm
Hussein Mehdi being arrested on Crown Street about 5pm on Sunday, May 19 (main picture) and police putting a knife that was allegedly thrown at a cop car into an evidence bag. Pictures by Adam McLean
Hussein Mehdi being arrested on Crown Street about 5pm on Sunday, May 19 (main picture) and police putting a knife that was allegedly thrown at a cop car into an evidence bag. Pictures by Adam McLean

A Mangerton man armed with a knife and claw hammer smashed a car window before he launched the weapons at a moving police vehicle, police allege.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

