$8m Thirroul home sets new price record for the suburb

A Thirroul home with an impressive array of features has smashed the sale price record for the popular northern suburb.
The high-end home at 9 Tasman Parade has changed hands.
Selling agent, Kane Downie from One Agency said he couldn't disclose the sale price when contacted by the Mercury.
However, industry sources have told the Mercury that it sold for $8.1 million.
The home had a price guide of $8 million-plus.
CoreLogic records indicate the previous house sale price record for the suburb was $4.85 million, set in 2021.
Staying in Thirroul, a fast-paced auction has resulted in an eye-catching property having new owners.
Two buyers "really duked it out" during the emotional proceedings.
Selling agent, Adam Blackmore from Molenaar x McNeice filled us in on the sale for this week's Under the Hammer.
Also on the auction front, a pair of Illawarra homes have been hotly contested, with dozens of bids placed on each property.
They were among a series of competitive auctions throughout the region during the past week.
Meanwhile, a home elsewhere in the Illawarra displayed the value of being recently renovated and sold at auction.
According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, in the Illawarra there was a clearance rate of 63.2 per cent across 19 auctions.
A rural property near Gerringong, until recently the long-time site of a dairy farm, is on the market after more than a century in the same family's ownership.
The 147-acre property, known as 'Alne Bank' at Lot 3002 - Rose Valley Road, Rose Valley is on the market.
There's currently no price guide available, but industry sources have suggested it has the potential to break the sale price record for the tightly-held area.
More details regarding the 14-storey apartment block to be built at the long-term site of the Chicko's restaurant in Wollongong have been revealed.
That includes pricing information, and several artist's impressions of the boutique apartments.
The boutique Crown Street project, Easterly Wollongong, is being developed by Sydney-based developers Level 33. Take a closer look here.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Set across three floors in a peaceful cul-de-sac, this recently completed home boasts high-end finishes and spectacular panoramic lake views.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
