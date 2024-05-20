Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fears for future of Warrawong community organisation as demolition date looms

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
May 20 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrawong Residents Forum manager Ash Castro. Picture by Adam McLean
Warrawong Residents Forum manager Ash Castro. Picture by Adam McLean

If it comes to it, Ash Castro is prepared to chain himself to the door of the Warrawong Community Centre to ensure his organisation can still deliver services to some of the region's most disadvantaged residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.