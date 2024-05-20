Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

'Critical shortages' as detectives forced to cover frontline policing

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 20 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police officers. File picture
NSW Police officers. File picture

Detectives and officers from specialised high visibility units are being forced into frontline police roles due to "critical shortages" across the Illawarra, the union says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.