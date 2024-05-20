Wollongong Paralympian Tristan Knowles struts his stuff at Fashion Week

Tristan Knowles has been to the Paralympics five times but one thing he never thought he'd ever do is be a model at Fashion Week.
The gold medallist wheelchair basketballer was on deck at the fashion industry's biggest annual event in Sydney to unveil Australia's uniforms for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Knowles helped show off the official competition wear. It was designed by Belgravia, an "apparel partner" with the Australian Paralympic Team for the first time. The ceremonial wear has been designed by R.M. Williams for the eighth consecutive games.
"They've hit it out of the park," Knowles said.
"I'm looking down the barrel of six games and these are probably my favourite."
The uniform took athletes' feedback into account to increase accessibility features.
Magnetic fasteners and zippers were used instead of buttons, pants and shorts were fitted with elasticated waistbands and selected footwear has zips instead of laces.
Australian Paralympic Team Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin said the designs were thoughtfully crafted to ensure accessibility.
"This really is an outstanding uniform that should give our athletes confidence at every stage of their Paralympic Games experience," McLoughlin said.
Rounding out the outfitting partners are Birkenstock, Mizuno and Speedo.
The uniforms also feature Rheanna Lotter's design The Journey which has been used on the uniforms since 2016.
"I think that's a really important part of the uniform for us, particularly when you're overseas," Knowles said.
"It sort of gives you that connection with back home."
Next for Knowles is a four-game series against the USA after Australia qualified for the Paralympics back in January this year.
"With the reduction of what used to be 12 teams that qualified down to eight it made qualifying all that more difficult," he said.
"We managed to do that in our zone without dropping a game."
The team then went to Europe where they remained undefeated but the USA poses a different challenge.
"That's an incredibly exciting opportunity for us with the USA being number one in the world.
"So we get that final test against them just to see what sort of refinements we need to make now through to the games, which is only 100 days away."
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics begins on August 28.
