Fairy Meadow mother and son's plea for action on unlicensed builders

In December last year, NSW Premier Chris Minns announced the government was beefing up the Building Commissioner, increasing staff and extending the powers to cover freestanding residential homes for the first time.
That same month was the beginning of Fairy Meadow resident Manny Grigoris's own building nightmare, which saw him and his mother sink $20,000 into a granny flat renovation carried out by an unlicensed builder.
Now, Mr Grigoris is calling for greater enforcement of the state's new building compliance powers to prevent anyone else from falling into the same trap.
Mr Grigoris engaged Illawarra carpenter Caleb Blanch to renovate the garage at the back of the home he shares with his elderly mother to be a retreat for the woman in her eighties.
Mr Grigoris and his mother transferred the full $20,000 amount to Mr Blanch between December 2023 and January 2024, but by mid January 2024 the relationship between Mr Grigoris and Mr Blanch broke down, with disputes over the work and the plumbing in particular.
After contacting Fair Trading, Mr Grigoris was informed that Mr Blanch was unlicensed and is the subject of investigations after multiple complaints were made stretching back to 2021.
"As the trader is unlicensed, the two recent complaints have been referred to our investigation team to review for further action," a spokesperson for the NSW Building Commission said.
In an attempt to recover the money he and his mother had lost, Mr Grigoris took Mr Blanch to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, but was told to have any chance of success, he would need an independent building report, which was quoted at $6000.
Adding to that the cost of legal fees and Mr Grigoris and his mother estimate that any benefit they would receive would be outweighed by the cost of pursuing the matter.
This has left the family at a loss at what to do next, caught between the money they have already sunk into the project and the expense involved in fixing the issue.
"There's nothing we can do, absolutely nothing," Mr Grigoris said.
While Mr Grigoris and his mother might be at a stalemate, in speaking up Mr Grigoris hopes that the government will step up its pursuit of unlicensed builders and provide assistance for those caught out like him.
"If someone's broken the law, done the wrong thing, it shouldn't be up to this old lady and me to chase that person, the body that regulates all this, it's their job to chase and recoup the money."
The December 2023 announcement included a ten-fold scaling up of staff who report to the NSW Building Commissioner, David Chandler, as well as new powers to cover freestanding, family homes.
Previously, the Building Commissioner was limited in focus to multi-storey apartment blocks and some other types of multi-unit buildings.
Since then, Mr Chandler has indicated poor-quality homes or buildings with defective works in the Illawarra are in his sights, with a commitment to establish an office in Wollongong.
Mr Chandler has pursued the builders of the Crownview apartment building in Wollongong, as well as raised concerns about the quality of homes in Shell Cove.
Mr Chandler has also sought to highlight builders doing the right thing, in part to boost consumer confidence.
After their experience stretching on for over six months, Mr Grigoris and his mother are gutted about their project, but hope to take solace in the fact that others like them won't be caught in the same trap.
