Fairy Meadow son's plea for action on unlicensed builders

This morning, we're focused on all things builders as Glen Humphries asks the question on everyone's minds: will people ever be able to move into Crownview? He also spoke with Planning Minister and member for Wollongong Paul Scully, who expressed his fears that the beleaguered apartment block would remain empty forever.
Meanwhile, Connor Pearce has been talking to a mother and son who fell foul of an unlicensed builder, leaving them $10,000 out of pocket and with nothing to show.
In good news, Wollongong Paralympian Tristan Knowles helped unveil Australia's uniform for the 2024 Paris Paralympics at Sydney Fashion Week.
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
