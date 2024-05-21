Watch pet lambs Souvlaki and Rogan Josh make getaway from Port Kembla

It's a quiet Monday morning in Port Kembla when, under cover of darkness, two figures make their move.
They work ferociously to avoid the streetlights, but here's a telltale giveaway. Andrew Zaf playfully calls them "nuggets".
They are left by Souvlaki and Rogan Josh - Mr Zaf's lambs.
Named by Mr Zaf's daughters, 10-year-old Eva and five-year-old Alena, they are family pets that play their part by keeping the grass short.
The lambs were able to make their big escape from their Port Kembla backyard after a door wasn't latched properly.
"I reckon the wind had blown it open last night ... and they spotted it and just went on," Mr Zaf said.
It 's the first time the lambs have gotten out since the Zaf's got them in April this year.
Going for a lap around the block the two escapees were found behind the back fence they had just left, after a detour to a nearby park.
Mr Zaf discovered the breakout when he woke up on Monday morning.
"Port Kembla is a very resourceful place ... I woke up this morning to about five texts and screenshots from various Port Kembla groups," he said.
"My immediate reaction was that I can't deal with this s**t this morning."
Mr Zaf did round up the two pets, only after "a couple of footy tackles".
"Drove them 50 metres around the corner and back in the yard, closed the door and told the kids to be very careful next time they check the water."
When asked for comment Souvlaki and Rogan Josh said they were already planning their next big adventure.
