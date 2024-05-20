New police station for Helensburgh as officers meet to talk 'critical shortages'

On the day police union members meet in Wollongong to talk 'critical staff shortages', the NSW Government has announced a new police station for Helensburgh.
The $3 million station is an election promise delivered to support frontline workers, the government said in a statement issued early on Tuesday, May 21.
The new station will replace the existing non-operational demountable site on Waratah Street and will accommodate up to eight officers. Previously, just three officers could be accommodated.
The modular design will manage and hold all the required operational policing equipment, provide secure parking for police vehicles and stand as a modern and permanent facility to replace the previous building that is no longer fit for purpose, the government said.
A first response police vehicle will provide 24 hour coverage of the area and the station will be supported by specialist resources.
The demolition of the current police station will begin in June.
Ahead of the Police Association of NSW's conference on Tuesday at the Novotel, the union's president said detectives and officers from specialised high-visibility units are being forced into frontline police roles due to "critical shortages" across the Illawarra.
The shortage has led to a decline in proactive policing operations in the Illawarra and statewide, PANSW president Kevin Morton said.
In recent times officers have been deployed from Wollongong to the northern suburbs for calls due to the non-operational demountable at Helensburgh not meeting work health and safety standards.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the station will provide a much-needed presence in the northern suburbs of the Illawarra.
"The people of the Illawarra will now have greater access to policing and the new station will service their needs providing a high visibility presence in the community," she said.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said the government is "committed to ensuring our police officers have the facilities they need to keep people safe".
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart and Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley blamed inaction by the former government for delays in a new station.
"I am delighted that after 12 years of inaction by the former government that Helensburgh will now have an upgraded police station and room for officers and vehicles based there to serve the northern Illawarra," Ms Stuart said.
"The government, community and police are looking forward to this upgrade and we are looking forward to its completion, with police staffed locally in this station. The people of Helensburgh and northern Illawarra deserve nothing less."
Ms Catley blamed for the former government on a "decade of empty promises and inaction".
