Body of man in his 30s found at Stanwell Park beach not suspicious, police

Police are undertaking multiple lines of inquiry after the body of a man aged in his 30s was found on Stanwell Park Beach.
Medical issues, misadventure and potential suicide will all be investigated by officers.
The death is not being treated as suspicious, Assistant Commissioner Joe Cassar said.
The Mercury understands the body of the man was wet when police found him, however it is not known if he was swimming prior to his death
Police were called to the beach at 7.30am on Tuesday, May 21, after reports the man's body had been found.
Officers established a crime scene and the man is yet to be formally identified.
The beach was reportedly closed at the north end, while access was possible via the surf club and reserve. The beach has since re-opened.
A Stanwell Park resident who asked not to be named saw police with the body around 10am.
"I was walking my dog down there and the whole beach was closed off," he said.
"I noticed all the police standing around and by the size of it I thought it was a body."
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.