Tall storey: Five more levels for Wollongong CBD apartments

It's already been approved but the developer of a double-tower block on the old fruit market in Ellen Street, Wollongong, has gone back to the drawing board.
In August 2022, a Land and Environment Court ruling gave Level 33 approval to build its two tower development at 30 Ellen Street.
Tagged Atchison & Kenny, the development included 263 apartments, a 100-place childcare centre and six commercial spaces on the ground floors.
But now the developer wants to go even higher - adding another five storeys for an extra 64 apartments.
It would turn the project into a 21-storey complex reaching 78 metres into the sky.
A revised development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The reason for the change is to look to cash in on the recent state government revisions to planning policy that allow greater building height and floor space ratios if affordable housing is included.
It is the fourth approved apartment complex to lodge a revised development application in recent months - and the second from Level 33 following its upgraded proposal for the Villa D'oro site on Flinders Street.
"The proposed development seeks consent for alterations and additions to the approved development in order to fulfill the environmental capacity of the site established by the affordable housing incentives with five additional storeys added to the eastern tower and four additional levels added to the western tower," the statement of environmental effects said.
ARCH Housing, a division of Sydney affordable housing group City West Housing, would manage the affordable housing. The same group would be in charge of the affordable housing component in the Villa D'oro site.
The level of affordable housing in the Ellen Street site would be 61 apartments, the bulk of those with two bedrooms.
The original traffic study claimed the apartments, childcare centre and commercial spaces would create a combined 94 vehicle movements in the morning peak and 90 in the evening.
The addition of affordable housing was only expected to add 12 movements in the morning and nine in the evening because the study claimed occupants of such housing have a "lower tendency" to own private vehicles.
The plans do not comply with the Wollongong Local Environment Plan when it comes to building separation.
In the approved development the towers had less than the required 14-metre setback. As the proposed extra levels would also have the same issue, a new variation request has been lodged.
The development application is on public exhibition until June 3.
