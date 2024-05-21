Illawarra's overworked and underpaid police at breaking point

NSW Premier Chris Minns, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb and NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman were among the dignitaries to grace Wollongong with their presence yesterday during the Police Association of NSW conference at the Novotel North Beach.
Our reporter Nadine Morton was there and heard how the Illawarra's police officers are overworked, underpaid and expected to be experts in everything from picking up prescriptions to providing mental health support. Mr Minns said he'd take the feedback on board.
Of course, a visit outside of Sydney means there must also be an announcement and a picture opportunity, which our photographer, Adam McLean, caught. Helensburgh will receive a new $3m police station to house eight officers per shift.
In other news, police were not involved when two hooligan lambs made a break for it, which caused chaos in Port Kembla. Joel Ehsman has the full story.
