Fernhill knock out reigning Bert Bampton Cup champions Wollongong Olympic

Fernhill have knocked out defending champions Wollongong Olympic to progress to the quarter finals of the Bert Bampton Cup.
The Illawarra District League outfit scored after just 40 seconds at Ray Robinson Field on Tuesday night and defended stoutly for the rest of the game to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win.
The upset win over the high-flying Premier League giants Olympic pleased Fernhill coach Dale White immensely.
"It was a bit of a shock but I always had a bit of confidence in the boys that we could match it with the big boys," he said.
"Knocking out the defending champions definitely gives us confidence moving forward.
"It's been just over three weeks now since our last competitive game so it was important to get out there and get some K's in the boys legs. I'm not going to lie, we had one eye on our game against Berkeley this Saturday.
"It was a very good effort from our boys to keep another clean sheet, that's three in a row now, which is extremely pleasing."
The Foxes got off to a flyer after Lachlan Pattman scored pretty much straight from the kick-off.
This seemed to shock the star-studded Olympic into gear but despite enjoying the bulk of possession and shots on goal, Matt Bailey's chargers could not break down Fernhill's resolute defence.
"I'm very happy with the win and progressing to the quarter finals," White said.
"Olympic are a quality team and we knew we would have to turn up in defence. We repelled wave after wave of attacks, which is the most pleasing part as we managed to get another clean sheet.
"After not playing for over three weeks, hopefully this win can give us the confidence to translate this form into the league, starting on Saturday against Berkeley."
Fernhill join Port Kembla, Cringila Lions, Unanderra Hearts, South Coast United, Bulli and Tarrawanna into the last eight of the Cup competition.
The winner of the Shellharbour FC v Helensburgh Thistle fixture on May 28, will also progress to the quarter finals.
Meantime, Wollongong Wolves' Australia Cup campaign is over after the David Carney-coached team were beaten 2-0 by fellow NPL outfit Rockdale on Tuesday night at Albert Butler Memorial Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.