Find your new furry best friend through Wollongong's new animal service

Wollongong City Council is hoping to play matchmaker between potential pet owners and animals through their new their stray animal service.
The council's adoption website has 24 dogs and 30 cats up for adoption, with no adoption fees until June 30.
Wollongong City Council announced their new animal care and impounding service in March, replacing the traditional pound service run by the RSPCA.
The council said it hoped the new service will help residents find their "pet soulmate".
Every cat and dog up for adoption is microchipped, lifetime registered, desexed, dewormed and vaccinated.
Wollongong City Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the council receives "hundreds of unclaimed animals" every year.
"At the same time, we know there are people in our community who are looking for the perfect addition to their family," Cr Bradbery said.
"Our focus is on re-homing animals and if you're able to responsibly adopt a pet or wish to have another cat or dog here's your opportunity."
The full list of animals up for adoption can be found here.
