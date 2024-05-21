Picked for the state champs, then punted - for being a girl

You don't need to be a sports fan to understand the utter incredulity of the Jack family.
Parents Kearin and Jewelle were left dumbstruck when, not a day after their daughter Zarielle was told she's been selected in a representative school rugby team, officials called and said it was all a mistake.
The reason, they explained, was that - wait for it - she was a girl.
Reporter Agron Latifi spoke not just to Zarielle's mum, but the talented 12-year-old herself: "I'm very confused and upset about it. Why let me trial and make the team, then kick me out because I'm a girl?"
Read how the Department of Education explained what happened, right here.
Music fans, you're well catered for today - check out why Aussie legend the Hoodoo Gurus need your help, courtesy of Nadine Morton.
While reporter Joel Ehsman has had a chat with not just Wollongong's greatest live music mega-fan but new Guinness World Record-holder, David James Young.
Rock on - and keep reading, too.
Janine Graham, deputy editor
