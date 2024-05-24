'Like it's our grand final': Wolves' new plan to keep pace with finals pack

After a tough run, Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney has hatched a new plan to pick up wins in the second half of the National Premier League NSW Men's season.
Two league defeats on the bounce to NWS Spirit and Manly, as well as the disappointment of being knocked out of the Australia Cup midweek by competition powerhouses Rockdale has meant there has not been much to cheer of late for the Wolves.
Despite this, there is a silver lining developing in the squad, according to the team's goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic.
Carney's team has deployed a new formation in the United and Rockdale games, moving away from the traditional 'two striker' system that the side has played since the beginning of last season.
Whilst it has been a work in progress, Janjetovic said there were plenty of positives as the team heads into a crunch game against Marconi at WIN Stadium on Sunday, May 26.
"It's been a tough couple of games for us trying a new system and obviously the boys are getting accustomed to new roles in the team," Janjetovic said.
"We've had a few injuries, a few setbacks, but we're making the most of it with this new system, which looks like it's going to be good for us. I think we were pretty good last game against Rockdale. We stuck to our game plan even though we played with 10 men for pretty much the whole game.
"I think we showed our strengths there. Against Manly it wasn't a result we wanted, but I think we stuck to our guns, we stuck to the way we played. I think it's going to give us a lot more room moving forward and a lot more options up front.
"In terms of defensive structure we've got to work a little bit harder with the right back pushing up giving us a little bit more attacking options up front.
"I think it's working well for us, but it's going to take a couple of games for us to gel and get it right."
Despite the heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the last league game against Manly, it was clear to see the Wolves had much more attacking fluidity with the new formation.
The side had plenty of attacking forays but squandered key chances, with United scoring in injury time to win.
At the half way mark of the season, Janjetovic said every point was crucial going forward as the team prepares for two home games on the bounce.
After one point leading the comp, the Wolves now languish seven points outside the top six, and are 15 points behind leaders Rockdale.
"We're going to treat every game like it's our grand final," he said.
"We need to pick up a lot more points than we have been. To even get to the finals, we have to make sure that we at least win every home game to give us the best chance.
"Marconi are strong. We all know they're strong. They're sitting up there on the ladder and they'll give us a hard time like they always do. There's no easy games in this league."
Kickoff for the match on Sunday is 3pm.
