Do you really know how to pat a dog? These kids might have a lesson for you

The lure of a dog's cute face and soft fur can be hard to resist for kids, who often just want to reach out and have a pat.
But with the wrong approach a simple pat can turn dangerous.
Which is why, on Thursday, kids from Koonawarra Public School's on-site preschool got a special lesson in how to approach other people's dogs in public, and care for their own at home.
Four-year-old pup Tig joined them to take part in an educational program run by the NSW Local Government about how to interact safely with animals.
Through songs, role play and dancing, the kids practiced how to be safe - and then, at the end, tried out their new skills on Tig's soft fur.
They were taught to stop three steps away, ask the owner if they could pat Tig, and then hold out their hand to let him sniff them before moving around to stroke him from the collar down.
Preschool teacher Louise Rodot said knowing how to be safe around animals at home and out in the community was vital for her young students.
"A lot of them have pets at home and a lot of them see pets out in the community, and sometimes we don't know if those pets are friendly or not friendly," she said.
"Children don't always understand the signals that animals are giving us, so it's important that they understand those so that they know whether they can approach a dog or not approach a dog."
"So they've really tailored the message to this age group so that they can understand it - they understand things in very simple steps at this age, so it makes it easier for them to take in and to remember the songs and going over it and over it each time."
She said the preschool would continue the lessons in class, talking with kids about how they take care of their own pets and what they should do if they see an animal out in the street.
"This gives them a sense of confidence in the community, and then also the community has a sense that our kids are confident and that they understand the boundaries and when they can approach animals," she said.
1. Always ask the owner before you pet a dog.
2. Even if a dog looks friendly, he or she may not be.
3. Let a dog sniff your hand before you pet.
4. Learn to read dog body language.
5. If a dog has a treat or toy, give him or her space.
6. When giving treats, use a flat palm with fingers held together.
7. Never scream or run away from a dog.
8. Always supervise kids around pets
