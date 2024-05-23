Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Do you really know how to pat a dog? These kids might have a lesson for you

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 23 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The lure of a dog's cute face and soft fur can be hard to resist for kids, who often just want to reach out and have a pat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.