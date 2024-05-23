IPL big guns prepare to face-off

Another bumper weekend of Illawarra football is in store this weekend.
In the Illawarra Premier League, the 2023 silverware winners and this year's competition front-runners Albion Park and Coniston lock horns on Saturday, while both the Wolves and the Stingrays are at home at WIN Stadium and Macedonia Park respectively on Sunday.
Don't forget the District League and the Illawarra Women's Premier League is also in full flight.
For all the latest updates, head to the Mercury's sports homepage or download the app or get aboard our dedicated WhatsApp football channel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.