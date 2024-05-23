Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Good news for Mount Warrigal man injured in Bali scooter crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 23 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Olive in hospital in Bali, in happier times, and his injured leg. Pictures supplied
Logan Olive in hospital in Bali, in happier times, and his injured leg. Pictures supplied

A Mount Warrigal man who was seriously injured in a scooter crash in Bali is back on home soil after a frantic effort by his family to get him the medical attention he needs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.