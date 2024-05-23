Good news for Mount Warrigal man injured in Bali scooter crash

A Mount Warrigal man who was seriously injured in a scooter crash in Bali is back on home soil after a frantic effort by his family to get him the medical attention he needs.
But Logan Olive still has a way to go, having contracted an infection in Bali that has to be brought under control before doctors can repair the severe damage to his leg.
Mr Olive landed in Sydney early on Saturday, May 18 after his family secured a loan from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to medivac him home.
It came after the family appealed to the community for assistance in bringing him back from the island's capital of Denpasar, concerned about the care he was receiving in a hospital that was unable to properly treat his injuries.
Mr Olive's niece Cleo said a community member contacted her grandmother Bonnie to inform her of a loan available for people in exceptional circumstances.
The family began enquiring with DFAT and that same day, the ball began rolling on getting Mr Olive home.
The following day - last Thursday, May 16 - they were informed he could get a flight the next day, travelling back to Sydney via Singapore.
Mr Olive's mother was waiting at St George Hospital by 6.30am on Saturday to be by his side.
Within an hour of arriving at the hospital, Cleo Olive said, Mr Olive was undergoing surgery.
She said knowing that Mr Olive was close by and receiving top medical care was a massive relief for the family.
"They've just been amazing," Ms Olive said of the St George staff treating her uncle.
Mr Olive suffered a serious leg injury in the crash, which occurred in early May just hours after he landed in Bali.
While his wounds were cleaned every day in the Denpasar hospital, Ms Olive said doctors advised he had contracted an infection there which had to be treated before they could continue working on his leg.
Mr Olive's family launched an online fundraiser to bring him home and while he is now back in Australia, their fundraising efforts continue so they can repay the DFAT loan, which stands at $35,000, and cover any other costs.
They have expressed their gratitude to everyone who has helped so far.
"Just know our family would attempt to do the same for all of you," the family wrote on GoFundMe.
More information can be found at gofundme.com/f/aussie-in-bali-urgent-assistance-to-pay-hospital-bill.
