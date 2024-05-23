'Probably the team to beat': top of the table clash headlines IPL round 11

There is plenty of recent history between Albion Park and Coniston as the Illawarra Premier League competition leaders prepare to square off in round 11.
The two defending IPL league and grand final champions respectively will face each other this Saturday, May 25 at Terry Reserve in a battle for top spot on the ladder approaching the half-way point of the season.
Coniston famously knocked league champions APWE out of the competition in 2023 a game away from the grand final thanks to a late header from Daniel Loe. Franc Pierro's side then went on to stage another upset against Cringila, winning the decider at WIN Stadium.
But all of that is ancient history now.
Both Cono and APWE have started IPL 2024 off with a bang. Pierro's side lead the league with 19 points, one ahead of George Antoniou's White Eagles in second.
Coniston suffered a first defeat of the season last time out against Port Kembla, whilst Albion Park stuttered in a 1-1 draw midweek against the in-form Tarrawanna.
So who will win this time round?
APWE coach Antoniou said he struggled to find a single fault in his opponents this weekend, labelling them the 'team to beat' in the league.
"Obviously Coniston are flying at the moment," Antoniou said.
"They've done really well. They're playing really good football. We've got to be at our best to get anything out of the game. There's no weakness in their team from what I can see and what I've been told. They seem to be very strong in every department, seem to be playing good football and scoring goals.
"They're literally flying at the moment. Probably the team to beat."
After claiming a league championship in 2023, Antoniou added the team's goal this year was simple.
"For us, we're just trying to get better each game," he said.
"We haven't played very well for a good part of the season, but hopefully we get a bit of a strong of games going moving forward. We're just trying to pick up points where we can and just keep improving our team each week. That's probably our main goal at this stage."
If APWE versus Coniston wasn't a top of the table game, then Wollongong United versus Wollongong Olympic would certainly be the match of the round.
This game is always fierce and is played with plenty of passion. A lot of the players from the 2022 IPL grand final played between the two clubs - which Olympic won - still remain.
Both sides have had decent starts to the 2024, however inconsistency is an issue.
Olympic sit third, just three points behind APWE despite a frustrating 3-2 loss to Cringila last round while United are in outside the finals places in sixth - however with games in hand on all those above them.
Rob Jonovski's troops will back up following a 4-2 defeat to state league powerhouse Sydney United in the Australia Cup.
Almost a month after signing as Corrimal's new head coach, former A-League product Dez Giraldi is set to coach his first game for the Rangers against Helensburgh at Memorial Park.
Wet weather has meant Corrimal has not played since a 6-3 loss to Coniston on April 27. The job for Giraldi is clear... get the team off the foot of the ladder.
With no wins after seven games, Corrimal are four points behind Bulli in 11th (with a game in hand on Julio Miranda's side) and desperately need to start picking up points.
Can they do it in front of home fans this weekend?
Jason Wenig's Tarrawanna has been unstoppable of late. The Blueys are unbeaten in their last four league games, with big scalps against Cringila, as well as a positive draw with APWE midweek.
The next test for Tarrawanna will be a night game away to South Coast United, which is a tricky prospect with Greg Valic's team picking up key wins at Ian McLennan Park this season against the likes of Olympic and Corrimal.
This game could go either way.
