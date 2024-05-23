Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

'Probably the team to beat': top of the table clash headlines IPL round 11

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 24 2024 - 8:55am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park's Liam Wille and Coniston's Jake Morlando during the 2023 preliminary final, which Coniston won 1-0. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Albion Park's Liam Wille and Coniston's Jake Morlando during the 2023 preliminary final, which Coniston won 1-0. Picture by Sylvia Liber

There is plenty of recent history between Albion Park and Coniston as the Illawarra Premier League competition leaders prepare to square off in round 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.