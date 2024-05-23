Read what the CSIRO says about wind farms

The subject of floating offshore wind farms tends to evoke heightened reactions in the Illawarra, Well, here's another metaphorical log to stoke the fire ...
Offshore windfarms, like the one touted off Wollongong, will provide more expensive electricity than previously thought, a CSIRO report has revealed.
Reporter Connor Pearce has read the report so you don't have to. Check out the revised state of play which, interestingly, still has offshore wind as a cheaper option than nuclear energy.
Women Illawarra will host an open event in Wollongong on Saturday in a bid to create cultural change for a safer community for women and children. Reporter Natalie Croxon, who focuses on social affairs, reveals all the details.
And if all that's a lot for Friday morning, how about some good news? Natalie's all over that, too, with her update on Logan Olive far brighter than the news of his original scooter injury in Bali.
And we also have a cute dog story. Thank Kate McIlwain for that one.
Janine Graham, deputy editor
