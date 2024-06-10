The Illawarra aged care homes that failed to meet quality standards

Six Illawarra aged care homes have failed to meet the national quality standards in 2023-24, the industry watchdog says, with all falling short of providing the expected level of personal and clinical care.
Marco Polo (operated by IRT), Blue Haven Bonaira (operated by Kiama Municipal Council), Uniting Elanora Shellharbour, Warrigal Care Mount Warrigal, Warrigal Care Albion Park Rail, and Warrigal Mount Terry have landed on the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission's log of non-compliant providers for this financial year.
Wound care emerged as a common area in which aged care homes did not provide adequate levels of care to residents, with varying severity.
The watchdog found the tissue had died on a resident's toe where they suffered a wound, and the dressing had not been changed in several days.
However, those homes that have since been assessed again have shown they have rectified the problems.
Blue Haven committed the most breaches, failing to meet five of the eight standards during an assessment in July.
The aged care home did not show it had an effective system to ensure personal and clinical care followed best practice in July, a requirement it had also not met the previous October.
The commission's assessment team observed residents not receiving appropriate clinical care relating to a number of areas, including wound and pain management, food and fluid monitoring, unplanned weight loss, hygiene care, and documented informed consent for psychotropic medications, among others.
The watchdog also found Blue Haven did not have a system to ensure meals were varied and of suitable quality and quantity, although noted steps had been taken since 2022 to improve this.
Blue Haven was found to have inadequate staffing numbers and mix of staff, with insufficient workers to fulfil such tasks as assisting with personal hygiene in the morning, helping with mobility needs, and serving breakfast.
Blue Haven was also non-compliant in relation to complaint and feedback handling, effective governance systems, and effective risk management systems and practices.
But the commission conducted another assessment in January and found Blue Haven had introduced measures to address these issues and had become compliant.
When Marco Polo was assessed in March, the assessment team found the clinical care provided to residents was not consistently best practice, tailored to their needs and optimising their health and wellbeing.
One man complained this his mother's pressure injury was not being managed effectively, while another resident with multiple wounds did not have a new pressure injury recognised in a timely manner.
IRT provided the watchdog with a comprehensive improvement plan, and Marco Polo met all other requirements to otherwise comply with this standard.
The commission also had concerns about a safe environment, noting splits in a floor covering and doors propped open with objects presented tripping hazards, and gardening tools were left in a flower bed.
IRT also provided an improvement plan to address these issues. It has not yet been reassessed.
At Uniting Elanora Shellharbour, some issues identified in a 2022 were still present when it was assessed again last August.
The assessment team found wounds and pressure injuries were not being checked or dressings changed according to plans; one resident needed two daily dressing changes but had not received one in for up to six days, and one wound was infected.
Another had not had the dressing on a toe wound changed in five days and their toe was necrotic.
Wound charts and care plans were found to be outdated, inconsistent or conflicting.
"Deficiencies in these areas of care posed a significant risk to and had a significant negative impact on the health, safety, wellbeing and quality of life for some consumers," the performance report said.
However, the provider disputed the watchdog's findings in relation to wound management.
The commission's team found pain assessments were not being undertaken and pain was not being considered when it came to wound care.
They discovered not all patients with diabetes had a management plan for their illness, or their plan was not followed, and there were gaps in risk management regarding self-administered medications.
The assessment also revealed some staff breached infection control protocols, did not wear face masks properly, and did not wear hair masks when preparing food.
Effective risk management systems and practices were also lacking at the home, the commission found.
But a second assessment this February found the home had made improvements to become compliant with these standards.
An October-November assessment revealed issues with pressure injury prevention methods, the use of pressure relieving devices, and the timely referral of deteriorating injuries to a specialist.
There were also gaps in the management of high-impact and common risks related to medication, incident, falls and diabetes.
The assessment team found a large number of medication errors in a short period of time, including missing medication and medication being given to the wrong resident.
Residents and their representatives said food was often served cold, there were long delays in serving meals, and not enough clean crockery available.
The home was also unable to show that it investigated complaints and feedback, and used them to improve the quality and care of its services.
Another assessment in April found improvements had been made and there were no other measures needed to meet compliance.
Warrigal Care Mount Warrigal was found lacking in one of the eight standards during its August assessment, with gaps identified in its practices around restrictive practices and behaviour support planning.
The assessment team found there was no timely and effective review of its chemical restrictive practices, and behaviour support plans were not up-to-date.
The watchdog also said wounds were not being identified at an early stage, and the home was not effectively monitoring wounds for healing or deterioration.
The home did not provide a response to the assessment report, and another assessment has not been undertaken at the home since.
The watchdog checked Warrigal Mount Terry in November and determined it did not consistently show it effectively managed high-impact or common risks around weight management and behaviour management.
While the home has a high-risk register that identifies the residents with the most risks, and holds regular meetings to discuss management strategies, the assessment team found risks have not been managed effectively, consistently.
Warrigal Mount Terry has not yet been assessed again, but did provide the commission with actions it had taken to address the non-compliance.
