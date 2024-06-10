Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
In Depth

The Illawarra aged care homes that failed to meet quality standards

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 10 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A younger person and an older person holding hands.
A younger person and an older person holding hands.

Six Illawarra aged care homes have failed to meet the national quality standards in 2023-24, the industry watchdog says, with all falling short of providing the expected level of personal and clinical care.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.