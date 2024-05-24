Car, motorbike crash during separate accidents in Royal National Park

A car slammed into a tree and a motorbike crashed in two separate overnight accidents in the Royal National Park.
A white four-wheel-drive collided with a tree on Lady Wakehurst Drive about 9pm on Thursday, May 23.
Emergency services were called to the scene and assessed the driver who refused transport to hospital.
The road was partially closed for some time until a tow truck removed the vehicle.
Shortly after a motorbike crashed nearby, with paramedics called to the scene at 9.45pm.
"Crews found a male motorcyclist lying on the side of the road with minor injuries. Crews rendered assistance to the injured rider until ambulance crews arrived," Otford Rural Fire Brigade said.
The male rider who is aged in his 30s was taken to St George Hospital with injuries to his shoulder.
"It was a good night to have crewed out on two trucks because we were able to dispatch our CAT7 truck to the second incident," firefighters said.
The motorbike crash comes a week after a fatal nighttime motorcycle crash in the Royal National Park that killed a 19-year-old rider.
Emergency services were called to Sir Bertram Stevens Drive at 7pm on May 17 after the bike collided with a traffic barrier. The rider died at the scene.
