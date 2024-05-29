Dive headfirst into fashion at Stockland Shellharbour this winter

Own it with your own unique fashion era. Picture supplied

The winter fashion revolution continues at Stockland Shellharbour with their invitation for you to dive headfirst into your own unique fashion era.

Stockland Shellharbour is set to be your one stop fashion outlet for everything from shopping the latest looks to exclusive tips and tricks to revolutionise your style in the form of styling reels and how-to blogs as well as influencer insights and fashion must-haves.



At Stockland Shellharbour, your daily dose of fashion and beauty inspiration is sorted.

Keep it cool, make it simple this winter



If your days are about work meetings and evening events, more tailored silhouettes, sleek outerwear, and chic accessories should be your go-to. Picture supplied

Sheike Crossroads Pant $139.99, Myer Forever New Lyla Crew-Neck Dress $149.99, City Chic Evelyn Skirt $99.95, City Beach Mooloola Amour Scarf $19.99, Ally Fashion Oval Sunglasses $15.99, Supré Small Classic Buckle Belt $15, Novo Shoes Italo Heel $74.95, Mimco Patch Leather Mini Tote Bag $399.95, Country Road Logo Beanie $39.95, Angus & Coote Ted Baker Fitzrovia Constellation Ladies Watch $260, Pandora Moments Charm Hoop Earring $89, Lovisa Link Bar Necklace $10.99, Sheike Crossroads Vest $199.99, Spendless Shoes Wildfire Cedar Knee High Boot $80, Forever New Kylie Biker Jacket $139.99, Decjuba D-Luxe Oversized Ponte Blazer $179.95.



To keep things easy this winter why not invest in the ultimate capsule wardrobe?



What is a capsule wardrobe I hear you ask? It's a curated collection of staple pieces you can mix and match to create endless outfit possibilities.

Stockland Shellharbour can show you how to optimise this idea and create a backbone for your wardrobe with their examples, one for perfect everyday wear and the other for a more corporate office look.



Use the pieces from your capsule wardrobe to find your signature style - looking good has never been easier!

And do you want to know the best part? All items are shoppable at Stockland Shellharbour.

You might want to opt for a capsule wardrobe that's all about comfort and practicality - think cosy knits, versatile denim, and sneakers. Picture supplied

Kmart Mum Jean $25, Decjuba Estelle Trench Coat $219.95, Colette By Colette Hayman Frankie Shoulder Bag $24.99, Decjuba Samara Cut Out Top $49.95, Edge Clothing Chase Belt $39.95, Sunglass Hut Prada PR A51S Sunglasses $677, Universal Store Von Dutch Wash Cap $79.99, Dotti Cassie Cable Pom Beanie $19.95, Ghanda Brooklyn Sandal $54.95, Prouds The Jewellers Obaku Brink Lille Watch $119, Platypus Shoes New Balance 9060 Sneaker $229.99, Michael Hill Half Stud Earring $99, Cotton On Olivia Knit Scarf $49.99, Myer Tommy Hilfiger Co Cardi Sweater $279, Universal Store 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket $550, Target Denim Tote Bag $30.

Happy wife, happy life



Find your pieces to create your own Mob Wife Aesthetic. Picture supplied

Minimalism was so 2023. This year embrace one of the hottest trends in fashion the world over, the Mob Wife Aesthetic.



Think statement jewellery, luxurious fabrics, logo and statement clothing, dramatic make-up, fur coats, leather boots and plenty of bold animal print and accessories. Basically maximalism in every sense of the word.

With Stockland Shellharbour as a guide, you can channel the dynamic elegance and strength that define the world of mob wives as you nail the look with some standout pieces.

Get inspired this season

If you want to feel good all winter or if you're just after a beauty shake-up, the final beauty blog of the series should not be missed. Find a useful line-up of wallet-friendly winter of 12 beauty essentials that'll keep you glowing into spring.

12 of the best wallet-friendly winter beauty essentials for winter. Picture supplied

Select from this budget savvy range of items: Hairhouse Davroe Body & Face Cleansing Gel $12.95, Bed Bath N' Table Morgan & Finch Silk Pillowcase $79.95, Coles Essano Hydration + Pink Clay Exfoliator $17, Myer Myer Eco Tan Cream Blush $34.95, Myer Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion from $38, Kmart Facial Steamer $29, Kmart e.l.f. Makeup Mist and Set $11, Target Hydrating Serum $6, Priceline Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi Purpose Balm $18.99, Napoleon Perdis BBB Cream $63, The Body Shop Vitamin E Cream Cleanser $22, Woolworths Rachel & Jen Facial Jade Roller $19.80.

Keep up with the latest in beauty and fashion

We all need a little help with keeping up with fashion and Stockland Shellharbour makes it easy. Be fashion forward while you enjoy exclusive content on Shellharbour Facebook and Instagram pages with even more style inspiration. Think one dress styled three ways, leopard print looks for under $200, and coquette beauty using just three products.