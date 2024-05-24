Switched on: 100 households hook into Kiama's new community battery

The equal-biggest community battery in NSW has launched today in Kiama and could save residents up to $270 a year on their power bills.
The new battery stores 445kWh, the equivalent of 1100 blows of the Kiama Blowhole according to Endeavour Energy, and can support 100 homes exporting to the grid.
Homes with solar installed are expected to see energy costs reduced by up to $270 per year while homes without solar will see a drop of up to $180 per year.
It is understood a community battery in Sydney stores the same amount of energy while an 80kWh community battery was switched on in Shell Cove in April 2024
Community batteries store surplus solar energy from participating customers and then returns the energy when the sun sets.
Endeavour Energy's general manager of future grid and asset management, Colin Crisafulli, says Kiama was ideal for the battery thanks to its uptake of solar over the last 10 years.
"We've got roughly about 100 community batteries that we're rolling out," Mr Crisafulli said.
"They're in locations where we need to improve the service quality or increase the amount of renewables that we can host on the grid.
"They're starting to reach a point in some where there's just a lot of renewables and nowhere to go."
Mr Crisafulli says while the battery will serve 100 homes it has the potential to help many more.
"Because it puts down the pressure on electricity prices for everyone, puts more solar on the grid," he said.
"Over the long-term, everyone benefits."
The community battery is part of the energy transition to more renewables and allows everyone to be involved.
"I think that's why we love examples like the community battery because you don't have to own your home, you don't have to have solar.
"You can share in and be part of that energy transition, and I think that's what's critical for us."
Artwork on the battery from Jodie Stewart, a Wulbunja woman, depicts the geography of the Illawarra region.
Mayor of Kiama Municipal Council Neil Reilly said the battery was a "real step in the right direction for sustainable energy in our region".
"Our community expects their council to strive for zero emissions ... and facilitating a community battery is in line with our goals and targets."
Residents who live in the trial area of Kiama Downs are invited to register their interest here.
