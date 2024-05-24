Young Illawarra woman dies suddenly on honeymoon

What should have been one of the happiest times in a young Illawarra couple's lives has turned to tragedy.
Madison Noronha was on honeymoon in Amsterdam with her husband Kyle this month when she suffered a brain aneurysm.
Taylah Wicks, who organised an online fundraiser for the family, said doctors tried their hardest to save Ms Noronha but "nothing could be done".
"We are all left heart broken, but can't imagine the pain that Kyle and her immediate family are experiencing," Ms Wicks wrote on GoFundMe.
Ms Noronha worked for Illawarra radio station Wave FM, where heartbroken breakfast show hosts Jade Tonta and Damien Leith shared the news of the sudden loss of their colleague this week.
Afternoon radio host Lyndal Rogers wrote on social media: "Our hearts are truly shattered".
Ms Noronha was also a graduate of the University of Wollongong, where she studied marketing and journalism.
Ms Wicks said Ms Noronha was "loved beyond measure".
The GoFundMe Ms Wicks established to support Ms Noronha's family and cover funeral costs has already raised close to $75,000, well above the target of $50,000.
For more information visit gofundme.com/f/madison-noronha-chatham.
