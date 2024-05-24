Berry-Shoalhaven Heads withdraws Group Seven first grade team for 2024

Berry-Shoalhaven Heads will no longer compete in first grade for the remainder of the 2024 Group Seven rugby league season.
The announcement was made on Magpies socials on Friday, May 24, with a statement coming from the club's president, Joe Rogers.
"It is with a heavy heart that the Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies inform you all of a recent committee/club decision to fold our first grade side for the remainder of the 2024 season," Rogers' statement read.
"The club started with a small number of first grade quality players to begin the season, and through injury and personal reasons these numbers have diminished significantly since then. The option was there to fill the remaining first grade side with players from our reserve grade and U18s teams but with the sheer lack of first grade numbers this was not sustainable for the remaining 13 rounds and would've put a lot of pressure on younger and less experienced players.
"This decision was made after weeks of debate and concern, and was not one made lightly by our committee and coaches. Our reserve grade, under 18s and both of our ladies league tag teams will continue to play as they were and are all in a healthy position to continue a push toward playing finals this year.
"The club would like to sincerely thank our first grade coaches in Lloyd Thomas and Mason Harrison for all of their effort in recruiting, encouraging and helping our players get through the last through weeks and for their tireless effort in general.
"How the season will look moving forward will be decided early next week and information will be sent to all players, supporters and sponsors. The club is totally committed to getting a first grade team back on the paddock in 2025 and has already begun planning for this..
The Magpies have struggled so far this season in the top grade, currently sitting bottom after five games played without a win.
More to come.
