The clock is ticking for Kiama council's financial future

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
May 24 2024 - 2:59pm
Kiama Council has to get the budget back in the black quickly, according to the revised performance improvement order issued by Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig.
Kiama council have just three years to get their budget into surplus - and they can't rely on selling assets to do it.

