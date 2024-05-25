Warilla honours 50 years of people power

Saturday was a time for reflection - on the changes one community in the Illawarra has created for itself over the past five decades and the changes we still need to make.
Reporter Grace Crivellaro caught up with just some of the people at the heart of the now thriving Warilla Neighbourhood Centre. The joyous 50th anniversary celebrations were in stark contrast to the more sombre reflections at Wollongong's Lang Park where gendered violence took the spotlight.
Today the nation commemorates Sorry Day before we launch into 2024's Reconciliation Week. We'll cover those national events from a community perspective during the week - from remembrance walks to ceremonies and celebrations.
In the meantime ... enjoy all that Sunday brings (and maybe see if your fave album appears in the "100 greatest albums ever").
