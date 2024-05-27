Oak Flats' latest District League win sets up the 'biggest game of season'

Maximum points from three games in seven days means Oak Flats has set up the 'biggest game of the season' next up against Fernhill in the District League.
The Falcons' latest victory was a 2-0 win against Warilla, which sees them outright first on the table, three points ahead of Unanderra in second.
Chad Bishop and Brenton Burke's side has only lost the once so far in the first 10 games, which came against - you guessed it - the Foxes.
Dale White's Fernhill sit five points behind Oak Flats in fourth, however they have two games in hand on the Falcons.
Following a great run of results of late, Oak Flats co-coach Bishop said it sets up a massive contest at Ray Robinson Oval on June, 1.
"It'll be the biggest game of the season," Bishop said.
"It'll be a big game for both. You try and say to everyone it's just another game [but it's not]. You're halfway through the season, but at the moment you think Oak Flats and Fernhill are probably the best two teams in the comp at the moment, you ask anyone.
"But I think it'll be tough."
Defending grand final champions Fernhill got the better of Oak Flats in the first encounter in round one. Three first half goals via Jake Webster, Jordan Hughes, and Riku Amakawa had the team flying, before the Falcons fought back with two goals from Bojan Caric and Todd Sparks. But in the end, Fernhill held on, 3-2.
The Foxes will be on a high from the match after navigating a tough away game against Berkeley, winning 2-0, as well as recently progressing to the next round of the Bert Bampton Cup after knocking off Illawarra Premier League powerhouses, Wollongong Olympic.
There were big results wherever you looked in round 11 of the District League.
There was a nine-goal thriller between two of the top teams, with Shoalhaven getting the job done against Thirroul. Meanwhile, University picked up a first win of 2024 with a 2-1 result against Balgownie.
There was also a thriller at Elizabeth Park with Gerringong beating Bellambi 3-2. The Josh and Zac Hawker brother combination saw the Breakers go up 2-1, before Lachlan Ogorman converted from the spot to make it 2-2 just before half time. Jacob Carney was the hero in the end for Brad Boardman's side, scoring the winner in the 54th minute.
Meanwhile, Unanderra kept pace with the leading pack by defeating Picton 2-0. The Rangers will be in action to complete its catch up game against Balgownie on Tuesday, May 28 at Hume Oval.
