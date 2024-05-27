Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Oak Flats' latest District League win sets up the 'biggest game of season'

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 27 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bojan Caric netted as Oak Flats defeated Warilla go to top of the District League ladder. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Bojan Caric netted as Oak Flats defeated Warilla go to top of the District League ladder. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Maximum points from three games in seven days means Oak Flats has set up the 'biggest game of the season' next up against Fernhill in the District League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.