Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Why you should skip Vivid for the Enchanted Forest if you've got kids

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
May 27 2024 - 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Friday, I went to the opening night of this year's Enchanted Forest in Shellharbour, and then on Saturday attended the opening weekend of Sydney's Vivid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.