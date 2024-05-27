Why you should skip Vivid for the Enchanted Forest if you've got kids

On Friday, I went to the opening night of this year's Enchanted Forest in Shellharbour, and then on Saturday attended the opening weekend of Sydney's Vivid.
The first was mainly for our kids, aged three and five, while the Sydney outing was a grown-ups only excursion to see a show at the Opera House - but it got me thinking about whether we might like to take the kids to see Vivid next year.
And the answer I came away with was: probably not
With a Lost Astronaut theme this year, the Shellharbour event was immersive, fun, with space for kids to run around and play.
Plus it's obviously much easier to get to than anything at Vivid.
We were booked in to the 6.15pm session, and arrived a little earlier because we'd read that parking might be an issue.
We easily got a spot in the Blackbutt Forest Reserve car park off Shellharbour Road (although as we left the car park was completely full and just being reopened for people attending later sessions).
Then we had a roughly 10 minute walk, over some slightly squelchy ground before we got to the path, to the event entry.
Walking in through the trees, the kids were instantly amazed.
In a leafy forest, there's pulsing music, lights climbing trees, mirrors, and holograms of an astronaut floating through their new surrounds after landing on an alien planet.
There are several 'wow' moments throughout the exhibit, where you walk under luminescence alien jellyfish-like creatures, or become immersed in crisscrossing lasers or scattered spotlights, combined with smoke and atmospheric music.
Despite the opening night crowd with most of the sessions sold out, we found ourselves almost alone in some of these sections, with enough time and space to soak in the story.
My five-year-old made it her mission to run ahead and try to scout out the pieces of the astronaut's missing ship, while my three-year-old simply meandered along staring up and looking amazed.
It took us about 40 minutes to make our way slowing through the forest - and I found myself hoping around each corner that it wasn't the end.
But by the time we were at the exit, we'd seen plenty and the kids were happy enough to leave.
Half an hour later, we were home having supper and getting ready for bed, exhilarated and content from a nice night out that cost us less than $70 ($38 for a family ticket, plus two $15 lightsabers our kids couldn't do without).
With a 6.45pm dinner reservation, before an 8pm show in the Opera House concert hall, we left Wollongong at 4.30pm.
We drove and parked a few stops from the CBD, knowing that event information beforehand had promised "hundreds of extra services" and trains direct to Circular Quay (except on the June long weekend).
But by the time we were on the train at 5.45pm, the station had been closed "due to overcrowding".
This meant everyone got off at Wynyard and walked along closed George Street, which let us enjoy some of the lit up skyscrapers as we made our way with thousands of other people to the harbour.
It was great for two able-bodied adults, but if the kids were with us I'd have been carrying my youngest daughter and fielding complaints from the other one.
As we got closer to the main event, the walk became a shuffle.
We briefly enjoyed the projections at Customs House, peering over other people's heads, before entering the crushing crowd along the foreshore to see the bridge and Opera House.
And they looked very nice - but don't they always?
I saw lots of parents walking with crying and overwhelmed kids, younger ones in strollers who wouldn't have seen much more than people's legs and mid-sections or the barriers along the harbour.
I thought about how my children would have perceived the lasers crossing the sky overhead, or the shifting images of artworks on the Opera House sails and realised they probably would have lasted five minutes before wanting to go somewhere else.
It looked grand and spectacular - but it isn't on their level.
We loved our night out, seeing a brilliant show (the electronic French band Air playing their 1998 album Moon Safari) in the Opera House concert hall that combined lights and music and showed off the venue in all its glory.
But - especially as we faced a return trip with limited trains and a crushing crowd - I couldn't think of anything worse than dragging my kids along to see Vivid.
I know there are plenty of other Vivid experiences aside from the iconic foreshore lights, but with the rigmarole (and cost) of getting there and back, I think I'd still skip it.
Better to let them run free close to home until they're much older - so fingers-crossed Shellharbour's Enchanted Forest returns next year.
