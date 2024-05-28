'Significant pressure' as Illawarra EDs hit record patient numbers

More people than ever turned up to the Illawarra's emergency departments in the first quarter of this year, with a new report showing that the strain on hospitals across the state continues to rise.
The latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report shows that 45,136 people fronted up to emergency departments in the Illawarra Shoalhaven between January to March, eclipsing the previous attendance record by more than 1000.
The number of patients being admitted to hospital from the ED also hit a record, both in the Illawarra (11,447 patients) as a whole and at the largest hospital, Wollongong (where 7138 patients were admitted).
More than 4500 people across the district, and 2500 in Wollongong, attended an ED but then left without or before completing their treatment.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Chief Executive Margot Mains said her staff continued to work incredibly hard amid this record demand.
"The first quarter of the year saw our EDs experience their busiest quarter to date, with record numbers of seriously unwell patients and ambulance arrivals," she said.
She said the EDs saw 350 resuscitation presentations and the highest ever number of emergency-level and urgent presentations.
"The district's EDs also recorded their highest number of ambulance arrivals, with 12,799 patients arriving by ambulance this quarter, an increase of 7.6 per cent (899 patients) compared with the same quarter in 2023," she said.
Despite this increased demand, our ED staff continued to achieve improvements in the time for transfer of care from ambulance to hospital staff, with 86.1 per cent of patients transferred in 30 minutes."
She said this was an improvement of 22.2 percentage points compared with the same quarter in 2023 and the third consecutive quarterly improvement.
Ms Mains said this was due to "a whole of hospital approach" with collaboration across the ED, hospital wards, transit lounge, patient flow teams and multidisciplinary working groups.
The figures from the BHI also show that, across the state, fewer people than ever are leaving the ED within the benchmark of four hours.
In the Illawarra, just over half (51.4 per cent) the patients leave within the benchmark of four hours, while in Wollongong only 41.4 per cent leave within the benchmark.
Since records began being kept by the BHI in 2010, the number of people going to EDs has skyrocketed.
While there is variation each quarter, with the January to March quarter usually having the highest number of attendances, there is now roughly 11,300 more people in each three month period who attend Illawarra EDs.
In Wollongong, attendances have gone up from 12,700 to 19,300 since 2010, which means there are now about 215 people every day who go to the ED.
That's about nine new people arriving every hour of every day, and 6600 more people every three months than in 2010.
Health Minister Ryan Park has acknowledged the pressure on hospitals was up significantly as huge numbers of people continued to turn up to EDs.
"[On Monday] we had around 10,000 people present to our emergency departments across NSW," he said.
"This is up significantly, I can't stress at the moment the pressure that is on our health and hospital system."
He acknowledged these numbers had continued to rise since he took on the job as health minister just over a year ago.
"We have to look at every single component ...to try and do what we can to take pressure off our hospital system, to take pressure off staff and to enable patients to recover as quickly as possible whilst at the same time we get through as many surgeries as we possibly can," he said.
"I'm not going to apologize for looking at every single lever I can pull and every single lever clinicians can pull to try and improve efficiency through our hospitals."
These levers include urgent care, virtual care and geriatric outreach to keep elderly people within the residential aged care home, he said.
Ms Mains said the health district continued to promote the use of urgent care services for minor illness and injury, including Bulli Urgent Care Centre and Dapto Urgent Care Service, which are both open 7-days a week.
"All ED patients are seen and triaged on arrival at the ED and, as always, the most seriously unwell patients are treated first," she said.
"During busy times, those with less urgent conditions can experience longer wait times when there are large numbers of seriously unwell patients being prioritised for emergency care.
"The District continues to remind the community to support us by saving emergency departments and ambulances for saving lives. If an illness or injury is not serious or life-threatening, we encourage people to call Healthdirect Australia on 1800 022 222, for a 24-hour telephone health advice."
